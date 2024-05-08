Two teens receive honours for accomplishments as cadets

Photo: James Calder Liam Calder (left), Soyoung Yoon

Two Kelowna cadets have won national recognition this year.

Liam Calder, 16, was chosen to visit Washington, D.C. this summer as part of the International Sea Cadet Exchange program. Soyoung Yoon, 17, beat out all provincial nominees across Canada this year to win the title of 2024 Royal Canadian Legion Sea Cadet of the Year.

Liam Calder

“Calder is in Grade 11 at Immaculata Regional High School and has been involved with cadets since he was 9 years old, starting with Navy League Cadets," wrote the corps training officer and Liam’s father James Calder in an email to Castanet. "He has participated in ... biathlon, marksmanship, drill team and band."

Liam is an experienced sailor who earned several levels of training at bases on Vancouver Island and in Nova Scotia. He now teaches sailing and mentors junior cadets in Kelowna.

The exchange program will bring Liam to Washington, D.C. as well as Virginia. The program allows cadets to participate in allied countries’ training, visit international sites and experience cultures outside of Canada.

James noted Liam is scheduled to soon take part in a Royal Canadian Navy deployment off the B.C. coast.

Soyoung Yoon

Soyoung Yoon was recognized as the best sea cadet of the year at the Royal Canadian Legion. She is a student at Okanagan Mission Secondary.

Her accomplishments include winning a "gold medal in a regional biathlon competition, and (being) a leader in the corps band over the last six years, playing flute and achieving her Level 5 cadet music theory level,” wrote James.

Yoon is responsible for managing and leading the 60-plus cadets under her command in Kelowna.

She plans to attend the University of Toronto after graduation.