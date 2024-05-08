Family of former recreation programmer donates $30,000 to Okanagan College campaign

Photo: Okanagan College Alex and Ruth Recsky

The family of Okanagan College’s first recreation and intramurals programmer is giving back.

A $30,000 donation on behalf of Alex Recsky and his wife Ruth, now in their 90s, will support the Thrive Here campaign to support the construction of a new recreation and wellness centre at the OC Kelowna campus.

“My dad’s life philosophies were to build lasting relationships and to serve the community,” says Keith Recsky, Alex’s son. “One way to do both was to get involved in recreational and sporting activities.”

Alex arrived in Kelowna in 1985 and worked and volunteered for many sports organizations and events over the years. He was active in fundraising for a gymnasium built at the north campus of what was Okanagan University College in 1994. When the two post-secondary institutions merged in 2005, the need for a gym at OC in Kelowna became evident.

“All four generations of our family have been involved with sports of all kinds in Kelowna, some more serious than others. Many of our most memorable moments come when we are at arenas, gyms, and outdoor spaces,” says Kyle Recsky, Alex’s grandson.

Another grandson, Bryce Recsky, adds that it is very meaningful to know that the gift will create more opportunities for people of all ages to learn valuable life lessons through sports and recreation.

Cliff and Lois Serwa are the honorary chairs of the Thrive Here campaign and have pledged to match all donations up to $500,000, including the $30,000 from the Recskys.

“My parents have known Cliff and Lois for a long time. It's not a secret that both families believe in supporting and giving back to the community. My mom and my dad are thrilled and humbled to be associated with the Serwas’ generous matching pledge for this needed project,” adds Keith.

Alex Recsky and Lois Serwa were both honored with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 in recognition of their outstanding and exemplary contributions to their communities or to Canada as a whole. Alex also received the first OUC Distinguished Serve Award in 2003, for his service to students and the greater community.

To date, The Okanagan College Foundation has raised $9 million towards its $14 million goal to build a recreation and wellness centre at the Kelowna campus.

To learn more and to have your gift matched by the Serwas, click here.