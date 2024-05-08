RCMP say fire at OKGN Market not criminal

Contributed

The Lake Country RCMP says a fire that damaged the OKGN Market on Tuesday night was not criminal in nature.

Several members of the public reported seeing smoke rising from the structure in the 9900 block of Highway 97 around 7:00 p.m. The Lake Country Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and started battling the fire.

"There was large flames inside the building. Then they kind of broke down that glass that was out front," said Anai Ordonez, who saw smoke billowing from the store while she was driving by.

"They gained entry, I think, through the side. But they got it out relatively quickly."

Police say no one was injured as the business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“Officers have completed the investigation and have determined the fire was not criminal in nature and there is no risk to the public,” said a news release from the RCMP.

Officers remained on scene until a contractor was able to secure the building.

New owners recently took over the store in the past few years. They also operate a market on Sunset Drive in Kelowna.

The extent of damage is still being assessed.