Lake Country firefighters on the scene as smoke billows from market

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses say first responders were quick to tackle a blaze that appeared to have started inside the OKGN Market in Lake Country.

Anai Ordonez said she was driving by when she noticed the smoke billowing from the building. She said firefighters were on the scene quickly.

"There was large flames inside the building. Then they kind of broke down that glass that was out front," Ordonez said.

"They gained entry, I think, through the side. But they got it out relatively quickly."

She said the blaze appeared to be mostly contained to the interior of the building.

Castanet has reached out to the Lake Country Fire Department. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

