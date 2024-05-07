Power restored after Lake Country power outage leaves residents in the dark

Photo: Cayden Jensen Fire crews block Woodsdale Rd., where power lines are down.

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.

According to BC Hydro, power was restored to all properties just before 8 p.m.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.

The outage area has now been reduced to 536 properties around Woodsdale Road.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Electrical lines are down on Woodsdale Road in Lake Country, apparently hit by an over-height vehicle, causing a widespread power outage in the surrounding area.

Residents say a BC Hydro crews has just arrived at the scene.

Woodsdale Road is closed, forcing both private vehicles and transit buses to detour around using Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Fire crews are at the scene.

ORIGINAL 5:45 p.m.

BC Hydro says a crew has been assigned to a power outage in Lake Country.

The lights went out for more than 1,100 customers in an area spanning from Beaver Lake Road to Wood Lake at 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. There also no estimated time of restoration.