2024 Youth Bowling Nationals rolls through McCurdy Bowling Centre

McCurdy Bowling in Kelowna is hosting the 2024 Youth National Bowling Championships this week, welcoming 42 athletes from all across Canada to compete for gold and a first place finish.

It's the first time Kelowna has played host to the National Championship since 2003, bringing in a lot of excitement as family and friends got to watch some of the best youth bowlers in the country battle it out.

“These kids are absolutely phenomenal, I mean, if you come out and you’re watching a 12-year-old bowl, most likely they are going to beat you,” said Chris Bunnage, marketing manager at the McCurdy Bowling Centre.

“There is so much talent and it really comes down to the mental side of the game. All these kids have the skill to be here, and it comes down to spare shooting and really getting every single pin. They are doing a head-to-head format, so every game counts and every pin counts.”

Four of the six players for Team BC are from Kelowna, with two from Vancouver Island, all working under some of the best coaches the province has to offer.

“A lot of these coaches that are here in our centre just really go above and beyond in working with these kids," Bunnage said. "As I mentioned, some of these kids have been in our program for up to 15 years, so a lot of time, dedication, practice happens here in this facility."

Team BC did not fare well during team action on opening day, but are hoping their individual play across days two and three can land them on the podium.

After some tight games right to the bitter end, coach Brittany Hawkes says team play right went down to the wire, and that if it wasn't for a few missed shots when it mattered most, they could have done a lot better in the standings.

“Team event was fun. It was a great time for the kids to get to know each other. Some of the players hadn’t gotten to know each other before, so we had a lot of fun yesterday," said BC coach Brittany Hawkes.

"Some hard fought battles, some games we lost just in the last couple of balls, so it was a great learning opportunity. It’s some of these kids’ first national event, so lots of takeaways and it’s already proving that today is going our way, so it’s going to be a ton of fun today and tomorrow.”

The 2024 Youth Bowling Nationals here in Kelowna will come to a close on Wednesday, May 8, and you can be a part of the action as it’s completely free to the public.