Kelowna bystanders prevent suspected impaired driver from leaving scene

Photo: Randy Millis

Kelowna RCMP say they arrested a man for impaired driving near Kelowna's Capri Centre on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around noon at 1181 Sutherland Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a black car hit a cone and drag it, eventually coming to a stop behind a parked vehicle.

Police stated that bystanders assisted in ensuring the driver remained at the scene until RCMP arrived.

"This incident involves an impaired driver and is still being investigated. Witnesses advised that the driver ran over some pylons and sideswiped another vehicle. One bystander removed the driver’s keys until police arrived, at which point the male driver was taken into custody," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"No injuries were reported, and it appears that police are still on the scene gathering information," he added.

Photos from the scene show the driver being arrested by police.