One hospitalized after alleyway assault with a weapon in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say one individual was transported to hospital after being assaulted with a weapon.

Police say the incident involved two individuals in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue. At this time it's unclear what type of weapon was used.

"One of the individuals was assaulted with a weapon which invoked a larger police presence," said community police advisor Ryan Watters.

The injured person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"This investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to public safety," Watters added.

ORIGINAL: 1:38 p.m.

Multiple RCMP cruisers and paramedics are on the scene of a police incident on Lawerence Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP have the laneway west of Cheetahs Show Lounge blocked off between Lawrence and Bernard Ave.

One bystander at the scene tells Castanet a person was taken away in an ambulance.

Details are limited at this point.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.