A woman has been fined $500 after her vehicle struck a parked police cruiser

A 53-year-old woman is prohibited from driving for 90 days after she backed into an RCMP vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were assisting paramedics in the 400 block of Lawrence Avenue about 1:15 a.m. when an unrelated white SUV backed into an RCMP vehicle parked at the scene.

The vehicle was stopped after officers noticed signs of alcohol impairment.

Officers asked for a breath sample which the woman refused.

She was slapped with a $500 administrative fine, a 90-day driving prohibition and a mandatory 30-day vehicle impound.

“Unfortunately, this was but one of the five impaired driving incidents officers investigated over the weekend in the Central Okanagan region,” says RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Our position has always remained the same, we have zero tolerance for impaired driving,” Gauthier added.