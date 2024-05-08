LGBTQ advocacy group wants Kelowna Rotary Centre to review rental deal with church

Madison Reeve

Advocacy Canada, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, is raising concerns regarding the inclusivity policies at Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The group is urging the RCA to reevaluate its policies and procedures to ensure that everyone feels welcome in the community space.

The rental agreement between the RCA and Praxis Church, an organization that utilizes space within the centre, has been called into question.

Advocacy Canada argues that Praxis Church's beliefs and practices are at odds with the RCA's commitment to inclusivity.

"As a public building, they are renting to an organization that essentially preaches exclusion from certain communities and the Rotary centre for the Arts, being a public facility, should be practising its own policies about being a space that is inclusive to all at all times," said Advocacy Canada vice-president Darrien McWatters.

The group has put together a letter and is asking for signatures, calling on the RCA to ensure the arts centre remains a space free from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Praxis defines themselves as a "gospel-centred church" which believes "marriage is a sacred union between one man and one woman," as stated on their website.

"We believe that God has created men and women as two distinct sexual beings and that living in line with God's created design and one's biological sex is essential to discipleship to Jesus," said the church's website.

Praxis pastor Josh Dool calls Advocacy Canada's letter "ironic."

"They are arguing that the Rotary Centre needs to be a space that is safe and welcoming to all. We agree and there is a wide diversity of people within the Rotary. The Rotary is that space. The irony is that Advocacy Canada is trying to make it a space that is not welcoming to the Christian church."

"We are striving to create a place where everyone feels welcome and can find a community where they can explore what it means to be a disciple of Jesus," Dool said.

Praxis started utilizing the RCA for church services at the beginning of January 2023.

Protests were held outside the church's former building back in 2021 after people pointed to information from the church’s website that says it does not condone same-sex marriage or homosexual lifestyles.

"Saying all are welcome is different from being inclusive. If I don't feel I belong in a space and made to feel belonged then you don't have inclusion," McWatters said.

McWatters adds that the group isn't trying to target a religion but rather hold both the community space and the church accountable.

"We are not against a particular belief... that is not our space, but the space is being held in a location in a community city-funded facility that does say that are inclusive to all and those practices aren't actually put into action."

Castanet has reached out to the RCA and is awaiting comment.