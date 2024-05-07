Toxic drug death rate rises in Interior Health

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The rate per 100,000 of illicit drug deaths in Interior Health climbed again in March.

The latest statistics released by the BC Coroners Service show 34 people died of suspected toxic drugs in IH in March, a slight increase from 31 in February. The rate per 100,000 rose to 3.8 from 3.4 in February and 3.1 in January. The highest rate was in Northern Health at 6.7 per 100,000 population.

In the first three months of 2024, 28 of the deaths in Interior Health were in Kamloops, 23 in Kelowna, nine in Vernon and six in Penticton.

Vancouver, Surrey and Nanaimo continue to experience the highest number of unregulated drug deaths in 2024.

Overall, the death toll from illicit drug in B.C. continued to decline in March but the upward trend of women victims continued.

There were B.C. 192 deaths in March, an 11 per cent decrease from the same time last year. Women now account for about one-third of deaths. The rate of women dying has nearly doubled since 2020. Sixty-eight per cent of victims in March were men.

About seven-in-ten of those who succumbed were between the ages of 30 and 50. Private residences (47 per cent) continue to be the most common place of death, followed by supportive housing or single-room occupancy buildings(37 per cent) , then outside in vehicles, in parks or on sidewalks(15 per cent).

Since the public-health emergency was first declared in April 2016, at least 14,400 people in the province have lost their lives to toxic drugs.

The full report from the BC Coroners Service can be found here.