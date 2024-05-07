Kelowna council adopts budget with 4.72% tax increase

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna’s final 2024 budget has come in slightly lower than the provisional package endorsed during December deliberations.

The budget, approved with an 8-1 vote of council Monday, comes with a 4.72 per cent tax increase — 0.03% than the December number.

According to figures presented to council Monday, the final tax demand increased by a little more than $1 million, however new construction revenue also surpassed projections by slightly more than $1.3 million leaving an overall tax demand in 2024 of $184.9 million.

Overall, including capital expenditures not covered through taxation, the city’s overall spending for the year comes in at $854.9 million, $294 million more than anticipated at preliminary budget.

The increase will result in an increase for the average property owner of $112 over 2023.

As he did in December, Coun. Ron Cannan was the lone dissenting voice, again voting against the budget.

While he did agree with some aspects of the budget, Canaan says spending at city hall needs to be reined in, using a quote attributed to then mayoralty candidate Tom Dyas during the 2022 campaign.

“We need to rein in spending at city hall and ensure your money is being spent efficiently. With extraordinary tax increases you deserve extraordinary improvements. It’s time to respect your hard-earned tax dollars,” said Cannan.

“Your worship I totally agree with that quote and that was from yourself during your election. I worked with you on your campaign so I am well aware of that.”

Saying he looks at the budget through a slightly different lens, Coun. Luke Stack says he appreciates bringing in a budget below what was proposed back in the fall.

“Overall I am quite pleased with the number we’ve arrived at, particularly knowing how many major capital projects that are going forward,” said Stack while reminding council Kelowna has one of the lowest increases in the province including Okanagan communities struggling with much higher tax increases.

“I think this is good value for money for our residents and the monies we have will be well used to achieve the objectives they are seeking which are many of the recreation expansions, road expansions and other infrastructure things we have underway."

"I am very proud of what staff have brought forward," added Coun. Gord Lovegrove, deferring to “the wisdom” of those who are presenting the numbers.

“I said I would be happy to come in at five (percent) or less. I was prepared to make a lot of noise if it was over five. I’m happy with this, I can live with this,” added Coun. Charlie Hodge who also said zero increases like one passed a decade ago is just kicking the can down the road while attempting to get re-elected.