Mills Road project raises concerns of gentrification around Kelowna council table

Replacing 20 affordable housing units with 55 units may seem like a win for a city seeking more housing density, but not so says two Kelowna city councillors.

Councillors Rick Webber and Loyal Wooldridge spoke on the gentrification of a property on Mills Road which will see residents of the older apartment displaced to make room for a less affordable purpose-built rental.

“These 20 existing rental units are going to be replaced with 55 purpose-built rentals. The market rates are anticipated to be anywhere between $2,400 and $3,000 a month,” said Webber.

“What we are doing is trading in a small number of affordable units for a larger number of unaffordable rentals.

“Whatever we do as a council and our priorities to create more affordable housing…these 20 units being torn down will offset the number we are trying to create.”

Unlike the redevelopment of mobile home parks where there are some legislative requirements to assist residents, none exist in this situation.

“Right now the tenant relocation plan is, they get an extra month's notice, a list of agencies that may or may not provide affordable housing and a list of potential moving companies they can hire," Webber said.

Wooldridge, meanwhile, asked if there is anything the city can do with the belief more of these types of applications will be coming in the future.

“We do have options as a local government,” said planner Trisa Atwood.

“We have a couple of policies in our official community plan that states staff will work on a more broad tenant relocation plan and that work is underway as part of our housing supply plan, which should be brought forward later this year.”

“This has the potential to be an unintended consequence as we look to rebuild housing in our city,” added Wooldridge. “We need densification, absolutely, but it does give me concerns that we are eroding affordable stock by doing that.”

City manager Doug Gilchrist did caution council about concerns specific to obligations of the applicant, noting there is none at the present time.

While council may not think the relocation package offered to the Mills Road residents goes far enough, he stated they have gone out of their way to make an attempt to work with residents.

“If we want to make efforts to accommodate people that will be transitioning through these gentrification efforts, or densification efforts, we need to sit down and discuss that through a policy conversation with council and see what your options are,” said Gilchrist.