Kelowna councillor questions optics of allowing open alcohol in some city parks

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

A Kelowna city councillor voiced his opposition to the way the city is rolling out a new program permanently allowing the consumption of alcohol in a select number of parks.

Gord Lovegrove, the lone councillor to vote against the new bylaw, voiced his concerns that allowing open consumption will promote “normalization” to those most vulnerable, “our youth.

“I am concerned about the optics and the motivation behind this. I read in the report from staff that it is to promote safe and responsible alcohol consumption,” said Lovegrove, who pointed to reports from the World Health Organization and health authorities in Canada who state there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.

Lovegrove said signs being erected to identify where alcohol could be consumed in each specific park and the number to call if the bylaw is being abused don’t go far enough.

“We are putting up signs but it’s not a warning. Health Canada is requiring our alcohol containers to have warning signs on them.

“At a minimum I think we need warning signs. We don’t even have lifeguards on our beaches and this is being allowed at our beaches.

“We need warning signs, we need to step up our patrols and consumption shouldn’t be near the water.”

He added 44 percent of fatal drownings include alcohol as a contributing factor.

“I share some of the concerns raised,” countered Coun. Charlie Hodge, “but I also believe what we are doing here is allowing people to rise to their own level of logic and rationale.

“I think it’s time like many European cities, that we treat alcohol with maturity. And part of that maturity is allowing it to be consumed in public like this.”

Hodge acknowledged some people will take advantage of the bylaw but added that will happen with, or without permission.

Council agreed to the permanent bylaw change after a successful dry run in three parks last year.

The eight parks where open alcohol consumption will be allowed include Cedar Creek, Boyce-Gyro, Kinsmen, Rotary Beach, Sarsons, Strathcona, Sutherland Bay and Waterfront parks.

Open consumption will be allowed by May 15 to Sept. 15 from noon to 9 p.m.

Glass containers will not be permitted.