Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Integra Tire offering car maintenance 'crash course'

Photo: Kelowna Women's Shelter

Integra Tire is teaming up with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter this week for a crash course on vehicle ownership.

The Car Smarts and Big Hearts vehicle workshop is for anyone who is looking to understand the basics of vehicle maintenance.

“We all have car maintenance questions we’re too embarrassed to ask, but this is a non-judgemental space to help you care for your vehicle, so come with your most flustering queries and watch your car maintenance confidence soar,” said Kelowna Women’s Shelter in a statement.

After a successful first event last week, any adult looking to learn more about vehicle maintenance is invited to the session on May 8.

Topics include: how to change a tire and check tire pressure, how to check the oil in your vehicle, common warning lights on the dashboard & what they mean (and which ones you never want to see), how to check your brake pads, common do’s and never-do’s of vehicle maintenance, and lots of time for Q&A to cover anything you want to know that hasn’t been covered.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for youth with 100% of the ticket price going towards the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The workshop on May 8 will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Integra Tire, 2160 Enterprise Way in Kelowna. Ticket price includes pizza, refreshments and a gift bag.

Tickets are here.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter has operated since 1980, providing programs and services to those who have experienced domestic abuse.