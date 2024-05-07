Central Okanagan emergency officials urge preparedness ahead of summer

Madison Reeve

Every year, residents across the Thompson-Okanagan are faced with emergencies.

Whether it is flooding, fires, or heatwaves, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is urging residents to be prepared during Emergency Preparedness Week, running from May 5 to 11.

"It's spring. Our summer is coming, and it's going to get warm. We have had emergencies in the past, and some Central Okanagan residents haven't been as prepared as they could be," said Central Okanagan regional emergency management coordinator Sandra Follack.

Follack says residents should be prepared to be out of their homes during an emergency for at least 72 hours and have items with them, including medication, water, food, clothes, and emergency contact numbers.

She also recommends people take pictures of the inside of their homes for insurance purposes.

A heatwave is set to hit the Okanagan on Friday with a high of 31°C.

Follack says a dramatic change in temperature can catch people off guard.

"Because we are at 10 to 12°C ... it is pretty cool. The sudden shift from normal weather to extremely hot, people just aren't prepared for it. So just be very cautious about what you are doing outside and take some rests and drink lots of water," she said.

