No charges expected after 'high-risk' takedown in Rutland parking lot

Photo: Andrew Hennessey

No charges are expected to be laid after an arrest in a Rutland parking lot Sunday morning.

Nine RCMP vehicles filled the parking lot of the Willow Park Shopping centre at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers had their weapons focused on a white cube van.

On Monday, Cpl. Michael Gauthier said Mounties conducted a “high-risk takedown and arrest” involving the white van and driver.

“Police received information that the driver was possibly in possession of a firearm following an altercation with another individual elsewhere earlier in the morning,” Gauthier said.

“Police confirmed there was no firearm present and the driver was released,” he continued. “No one was injured from either incident and there are no criminal charges pending.”