Vehicle burns in parking lot off Lakeshore Road

Photo: Madison Reeve

Kelowna firefighters are mopping up after a car fire off Lakeshore Road.

The vehicle burned in the parking lot next to the old Mission Meats at Lakeshore Road and Lexington Drive.

Crews were called to the fire at roughly 3 p.m. after a worker of a neighbouring office building looked out the window and saw the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at the scene say the cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

The fire destroyed the car and damaged an adjacent fence.