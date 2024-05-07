Kelowna senior files lawsuit alleging assault, arbitrary arrest

Photo: Madison Reeve

A Kelowna senior has sued a BC Highway Patrol member over a confrontation downtown last year.

In a notice of civil claim, Robert David Neil Clarke, 71, alleges he was riding his bike on Sept. 26, 2023 in the area of Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

A police officer, identified in the lawsuit as Const. James Ward, allegedly told Clarke he was going to cite him for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and without a helmet.

Clarke claims he made his way to the window of the police cruiser and provided his name to Ward.

“The plaintiff asked Ward if he had anything better to do than write tickets for jaywalkers and cyclists without helmets,” the civil claim states.

“Again, Ward asked the plaintiff his name. Upon the plaintiff repeating his name, Ward jumped out of the RCMP SUV and ran around the passenger side where the plaintiff was standing.”

The lawsuit alleges that Ward then punched Clarke in the head several times and put him in a headlock. Two other officers joined the fray and Clarke was taken to the ground “violently.”

“Ward and the other officers placed handcuffs on the plaintiff and left him facedown on the pavement for seven to ten minutes,” the lawsuit alleges.

Clarke claims he did not resist arrest and sustained torn ligaments in his knee, a torn tendon in his shoulder along with bruises and injuries to his arms and legs.

Clarke was then released with a violation ticket and appearance notice.

“Ward and the other officers were aware or ought to have been aware that their actions toward the plaintiff were malicious and amounted to wilful misconduct,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by Penticton-based lawyer Michael Patterson, is alleging assault, arbitrary arrest and “intentional infliction of emotional suffering.”

The claim is seeking general damages and states the torn shoulder tendon and knee ligaments have caused Clarke to be unable to participate in physical activities such as hockey, tennis and hiking.

“The plaintiff is suffering from depression and a marked loss of enjoyment of life,” the lawsuit says.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been argued in court. Ward, the Attorney General of Canada and B.C. Solicitor General are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, BC RCMP senior media relations officer, said it would be inappropriate for the force to comment on a matter before the courts.

“Once served, the Department of Justice reviews all notices of claim and a statement of defense for the RCMP will be issued through the appropriate court process,” he said.