Kelowna expands Bikeep smart rack program

Photo: City of Kelowna Bikeep station at the Kelowna Visitor Centre

The City of Kelowna is expanding its network of smart bike and scooter racks.

Bikeep smart rack stations are being installed in four new locations as part of a two year pilot project. Cyclists will find the racks at Parkinson Recreation Centre, Cawston Avenue next to the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre and in Pandosy Village.

Local business E-Kruise launched the first Bikeep secure station earlier this year at the downtown Safeway. Four stations are also expected to be in operation by the end of the month at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

“Bikeep is a smart bike parking that is innovative, flexible and reliable. The locks have had 99 per-cent theft reduction rate, are currently operating in 21 countries, and gaining uptick in North American cities,” said Ashton Olsen, founder of E-Kruise Solutions.

The docks are equipped with a tamper-proof metal arm that is connected to both an alarm and local security. If someone tries to tamper with a bike or scooter locked at a station, the alarm will sound and a message alerts security guards to check the rack.

“Electric powered bicycles and other micromobility devices like scooters enable people to travel further around the city and make active transportation a more competitive option to driving. However, knowing how and where to park at the end of the trip is an important consideration,” says Suzanne Therrien, active transportation planner,.

Therrien notes that concerns over bike security have risen in recent years in light of more theft reported in the city and a rise in the value of bikes on our streets and pathways.

“Riders are excited about getting on the new and improved bike corridors built by the City, but we know they also want reassurance that their bikes are secure while they run errands, shop, or are at work and school. Bikeep enhances reliability, with only one app required for riders to use at any station in Kelowna,” adds Catherine Whittingstall, regional manager, Orchard Park Shopping Centre

The app-based locking system can be access using the free Bikeep app and all City and Orchard Park sponsored stations will be free to use until June 1, 2024. After the promotional period it is $1 for 3 hours or $8 per month.