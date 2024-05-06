Kelowna businesses holding Mother's Day Tote Drive-Thru Event for Mamas for Mamas

Photo: Contributed

Three Kelowna businesses are banding together to make Mother’s Day shopping easy for you and to raise money for the community at the same time.

Details Design, Manteo Resort and Furnish by Isabey Interiors have teamed up to create designer-curated luxury totes you can purchase for your mom this Mother’s Day. Part of the proceeds for the Mother’s Day Tote Drive-Thru Event will benefit Mamas for Mamas.

Some of the items included in the self-care bundle are a Turkish towel from Pokoloko, a luxurious body exfoliating sponge from Spongelle, custom baked cookies from Lakeview Custom Cookies and a free car wash from Canco.

Everyone who ends up receiving a tote for Mother’s Day will also be entered to win gift cards from the Eldorado and Manteo resorts, Passionate Blooms, California Closets and Furnish by Isabey Interiors.

Anyone who purchases a Mother’s Day tote here will need to pick it up on Saturday between 9 and 11 a.m. at Manteo Resort, located at 3762 Lakeshore Rd.