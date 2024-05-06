Kelowna's Black Sheep Coffee Bar goes out of business

Photo: blacksheepcoffeebar / Intsagram

After nearly a year in business, a downtown Kelowna coffee shop has closed its doors.

Black Sheep Coffee Bar, located at 371 Bernard Ave, first opened at the beginning of May 2023, taking over the location from Bean Scene.

Owners Allan and Angela Paterson said they had to make the difficult decision to close down due to financial struggles.

The Patersons officially closed April 29.

"It was no longer financially viable. There was a lack of foot traffic downtown. We did bring in new customers, but it was just not enough," Allan said.

Black Sheep Coffee Bar tried to get creative with their space. The cafe was often a space for large group gatherings like the Okanagan Young Professionals and even rented a space to the Stober Group.

The Patersons say they spent their life savings on the business with hopes that eventually, the coffee shop would get busier.

Allan even took on a second job to help cover the costs.

"It was really tough. It's not all about the money for us. It was about making connections and it was about the people," he said.

The closure was as sudden for the owners as it was for customers.

"We believed right until the end that we would make it work. We had been fighting and fighting for a while, and we had to draw a line in the sand," Allan said.