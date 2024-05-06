BNA Brewing Co. applies to City of Kelowna to build speakeasy on second floor

Photo: Contributed

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery is looking to add a new space to its Ethel Street location.

BNA Hospitality has applied to the City of Kelowna to create a new room on its second floor called Hello Darlin’. It would essentially be a saloon-style speakeasy accessed through a “secret” door and would have a separate exit. It would be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“We are hoping to be able to welcome a maximum of 125 people in the Hello Darlin’ room, which we believe will help manage the flow of people and dispersal of late night patrons,” BNA wrote in its application.

The new space would not result in increased capacity overall, however, as BNA would reduce the maximum number allowed in other areas of the business. It would keep the total overall capacity at 500.

“We think this additional space with out licensed establishment will improve upon our current offerings,” BNA wrote. “It will give locals and tourists alike another reason to visit us. It will keep things dynamic for our staff and help us continue to enhance the food and beverage landscape in Kelowna.”