Kelowna, Kamloops to receive electric buses and chargers from BC Transit

Transit electrification projects are getting started in the Thompson-Okanagan.

BC Transit announced Monday Kelowna and Kamloops will be two of nine communities in B.C. to install charging points for electric buses. The city is also slated to receive electric buses, as the province ordered 66 to divvy out.

“As we start to electrify our transit fleet more people will be able to make cleaner transportation choices affordably,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming in the release. “Innovation in our public transit system helps us create a greener future for everyone.”

There was no word on how many buses Kelowna and Kamloops will receive out of the 66. Media relations at BC Transit wrote that this information will come at a later date.

The communities of Chilliwack, the Regional District of Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler are also slated to receive charging points.

The projects are paid through a fund of $395.5 million that was announced last year, said BC Transit.

"Costs are shared with the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and local government partners. In total, BC Transit expects to procure 115 new battery electric buses," the transit authority said.