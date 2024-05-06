Knox Mountain Hill Climb adds livestream, viewing wall

Photo: Peak Technologies A LED viewing wall will be set up for spectators at the 65th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb gets a new look this year.

For the first time in its 65 year history, spectators won’t have to trek up the mountain to get a view of the racers winding their way up the hill.

Organizers have teamed with Peak Technologies to set up an LED viewing wall at the bottom of Knox.

“A lot of their employees live in Kelowna and they’ve all been watching the hill climb for years and wanted to do something. But, obviously, a full production team and everything is cost-prohibitive for a non-profit. So, they kind of came to the table with a bit of a deal for us,” explains volunteer Garrett Mealing.

To help cover the cost, hill climb organizers reached out to local companies who have paid for advertising on the big screen. There are still advertiser openings available (contact Garrett Mealing at 250-241-7355).

“It’s basically entirely paid for by local companies advertising on it. And the bonus to that is, I’m hoping, it will bring a bigger crowd, which will make us some more money, which means we donate more to charity,” Mealing adds.

The race will also be live streamed on Facebook. “If you’re not at the hill or you do walk up the hill. If you’ve got a cell connection or whatever you should be able to watch the cameras as well.”

The LED wall will be set up for both days of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb, which takes place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024. It will be located at the base of the mountain near the beer garden.

“Once you get up the hill it’s not easy to get around and there’s not really anything up there,” points out Mealing. “We’re hoping with a screen at the bottom and three or four cameras up the hill, when you’re down there you see more than just someone driving away from the start line.”

He says it’s also safer to have fewer spectators wandering the hill and lessens the workload on volunteers who patrol the route.

Spectator fees for the Knox Mountain Hill Climb remain at $25 a day or $35 for the weekend at the gate. Free for children under 16 who are accompanied by a parent. The main gates along Broadway Avenue open at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.