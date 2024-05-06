Latest documentary from Kelowna producer Adam Scorgie hits town next week

Kelowna documentary producer Adam Scorgie is bringing his latest work to town later this week.

"Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story, will have its Kelowna premier at the Innovation Centre on Doyle Avenue at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10.

It’s one of five projects Scorgie says he and his company are working on at the present time, including documentaries featuring former NHL player Jordon Tootoo, actor Dolph Lundgren and the current Stanley Cup run of the Edmonton Oilers.

Breaking Olympia is the story of seven-time world bodybuilding champion Phil Heath and his attempt at an eighth consecutive Mr. Olympia title.

However, as Scorgie tells it, documentaries don’t always go as planned and sometimes you have to pivot on the fly.

“At the time Phil was going to go for his eighth then hopefully win his ninth Mr. Olympia when we started production so he would be the all-time winningest title holder,” said Scorgie recently.

“He didn't get his eighth then he suffered an injury and wasn't going to compete. He decided to make a comeback and we were going to film the comeback but then the world shut down for COVID.

“Once we got into production Phil was being managed by Dany Garcia, The Rock's ex-wife and business partner in Seven Bucks and they reached out and asked if we could work together. That is how we got The Rock and their involvement in the project.”

Like all documentaries Scorgie has produced over the years, the subject matter, in this instance bodybuilding, is only part of the story.

It’s about the people and for those behind the cameras, going in without any preconceived ideas.

“Honest curiosity. That's what we did with The Union and Ice Guardians. We try to find that human element so if you're not a hockey fan or not a body building fan, if you were to watch this from a human story would it captivate you.

“We always try to be as subjective as possible and stick to the story.

“I think that honest curiosity and interest in the sport or the subject matter is what allows our stories to be so compelling because we're learning as we go too.”

The red carpet will be rolled out at 6 p.m. Friday.

Phil Heath will be in attendance for the screening. Tickets are $60 and include a Q and A with Heath and Scorgie following the screening. Only a few tickets remain.