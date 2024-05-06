Kelowna Kinsmen hosts Kinvention with over $52k raised

Photo: Kelowna Kinsmen

The Okanagan Mission Hall was transformed into a lively circus arena this past weekend as the Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted the District 5 Kinvention.

Kelowna’s Kinsmen club organized the event, entertaining over 75 attendees from Kinsmen Clubs across British Columbia and the Yukon.

Over $52,000 was raised over the course of the weekend, with the funds supporting the Kinsmen Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis, and the Hal Rogers Endowment Fund.

For over 70 years, the Kinsmen Foundation of BC has helped enhance the lives of individuals living with physical disabilities.

Attendees embraced the circus theme, with lion tamers, clowns, and mimes adding to the festive atmosphere.

The event also honoured two outstanding Kinsmen, Sukh Parmar and David Stewart, both longtime Kelowna residents.

While sports tournaments and fundraising activities were part of the weekend's festivities, the Kinvention attendees also demonstrated their commitment to community projects.

Saturday afternoon was dedicated to supporting the Rise Memorial project in Knowles Heritage Park, decorating bench tiles to contribute to the project's legacy.

The Kelowna Kinsmen raised funds for the Dan Worsfold Legacy Endowment Fund, honoring a former member who dedicated himself to the club until his passing in 2019.

The fund supports the Kinsmen Foundation's efforts to provide medical equipment and mobility aids across the province.

For more information about the Kelowna Kinsmen Club and membership opportunities, visit their website.