COSAR says search for missing senior paused Saturday night

Photo: Contributed 79-year-old Allan Francescutti

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says the search for missing 79-year-old Allan Francescutti has been paused again.

COSAR members returned to the backcountry east of Lake Country on Friday and Saturday but were unable to locate the missing senior.

COSAR manager Duane Tresnich says the search was paused Saturday night.

Crews are now awaiting direction from the Kelowna RCMP.

Tresnich says crews searched through new areas of Dee Lake and Doreen Lake but were not able to locate Francescutti.

Francescutti has been missing since April 16, and his truck was located near Doreen Lake on April 24.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Police are asking for assistance in their search from anyone who has trail cameras in the Dee Lake and Doreen Lake area.

The ground search was first paused on April 30th but resumed this weekend.

Castanet has requested more details from the RCMP.