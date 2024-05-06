Scorching hot temperatures on the way to the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

You'll want to make sure you have sunscreen with you this week; according to Environment Canada, the temperature is going to climb to 31°C, with sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Monday will see a chance of showers and a high of 17°C. The evening will cool off to 5°C with cloudy periods.

Tuesday will have cloudy periods with a high of 16°C. The overnight low will drop down to 9°C.

Wednesday will reach a high of 20°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will hit 23°C with sunshine expected most of the day.

The Thompson Okanagan can expect a heatwave to move in Thursday night.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to reach a high of 31°C with sunshine all day.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.