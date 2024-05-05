Police presence gone from Kelowna shopping centre where cops had guns drawn

Photo: Andrew Hennessey

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

Police officers are no longer on scene at the Willow Park Shopping centre in Rutland, in Kelowna.

A Castanet reader confirms officers left the scene shortly after arriving, and the white van which officers appeared to focus on is also gone from the scene.

The reason for the police presence remains unknown, Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL 8:51 a.m.

Police officers have guns drawn at the Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland, in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

Multiple Castanet readers have reported a heavy police presence seemingly focused on a white van. Tammy Harrington says many police cars drove into the McDonalds parking lot and turned their sirens on at about 8:15 a.m.

“It was quite a procedure I was watching,” said Harrington. “They all had their guns out and drawn.”

Photos show at least eight police cars surrounding a grouping of vehicles, including a white van, in the parking lot. Officers can be seen with guns drawn.

The reason for the police presence remains unknown.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.