Castanet Event Calendar with Brayden Ursel

The Castanet Event Calendar takes a sneak peek at upcoming events happening around the Thompson-Okanagan in the coming weeks.

In Salmon Arm, people living for the extreme can check out Boogie 2 skydiving at the airport from May 17 to May 20.

In Vernon, people looking to do some cheap spring shopping can check out out the Spring Garage Sale taking place on May 11.

People of Penticton are encouraged to check out the Penticton Speedway on May 11 for a Saturday filled with Monster Trucks. Come check out the best monster trucks around.

Kelowna is set to host the 2024 Kelowna Beerfest, taking place in City Park downtown Kelowna on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

