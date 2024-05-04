Kelowna mayor says RDCO appointments planned in advance, not punishment

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says any talk of a conspiracy around changes to council appointments to the regional district board are baseless and unfounded.

Dyas made the comments in a statement after he made the decision to remove councillors Ron Cannan, Gord Lovegrove and Mohini Singh from their appointment to the Regional District of Central Okanagan board.

Couns. Rick Webber, Maxine DeHart and Luke Stack were appointed in their place.

The move, along with other committee appointment changes were made at the conclusion of a strategic planning meeting held last Monday.

Council voted 6-2 to accept the appointments with both Cannan and Lovegrove opposed.

There have been allegations the removal of Cannan, Lovegrove and Singh were made as retribution over their opposition to recent increases in councillor remuneration, a contentious topic around the council table.

“Any reference, which has recently been reported, that this decision was made based on how council voted on the remuneration package, which was proposed by staff, is simply unfounded,” said Dyas in a statement.

He says at the beginning of the council term, councillors were asked which committees they wished to serve on and appointments were made accordingly, with the provision that changes would be made at a future strategic planning meeting.

“I had communicated to council approximately four months ago that at our next strategic planning session, which took place on April 29, 2024, I would be seeking to alternate board appointments across the various committees.”

Coun. Rick Webber, who ironically also voted against the increased remuneration confirmed Dyas said new appointments would be made.

Webber says he initially was against a regional district appointment saying he wanted to learn the council process first but said several months ago he would be open to an appointment after attending numerous meetings as an alternate.