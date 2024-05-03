Kelowna dog owner's bylaw penalty reduced by BC Supreme Court

Photo: City of Kelowna

A Kelowna man who was ordered to pay $12,000 last year after his dog attacked another dog successfully had his total penalty reduced by $4,500.

Ian Sisett has been dealing with the courts for several years, after his Standard Poodle Charlie was first deemed a “dangerous dog” by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, following an incident at Kelowna's Okanagan College campus in January 2020. A BC Supreme Court judge overturned a bylaw offence conviction for that incident in May 2022.

Then in July 2021, Charlie seriously injured a Yorkshire Terrier named Nahla, and the RDCO charged Sisett with a number of new bylaw offences.

Following the 2021 incident, Sisett was convicted of a number of bylaw offences, including not having a dangerous dog licence, not locking Charlie in a locked pen enclosure, not displaying dangerous dog signage and not obtaining a microchip for Charlie. Provincial court judge Andrew Tam handed Sisett a total of $4,000 in fines, along with a $1,000 restitution order and an order he pay $7,000 for the RDCO's court costs.

Sisett appealed the sentence in B.C. Supreme Court though and earlier this week, Justice Bill Veenstra cut the total penalty by $4,500.

While Justice Veenstra maintained the $5,000 fine and $1,000 restitution order, he ordered the prosecution costs be cut to $2,500. He pointed to an error by sentencing judge Tam, in which Tam noted that “Mr. Sisett made no argument to the contrary” with regards to the RDCO's sought $7,000 for costs. Justice Veenstra pointed out that Sisett did in fact challenge that.

“[Sisett] argued that the costs were unsupported, that the overall claim was oppressive, and that the claim failed to recognize Mr. Sisett’s success on three of the seven charges,” Justice Veenstra said. “As can be seen, the trial judge failed to recognize these submissions and thus did not deal with them in the Sentencing Reasons”

In his decision, Justice Veenstra noted that the costs ordered exceeded the total amount of fines, which “raises concerns of proportionality.”

“While I would by no means suggest that an award of costs is limited to the amount of the other financial awards, the magnitude of the amount claimed for costs in proportion to the other financial awards should have called for careful consideration of the claim,” Justice Veenstra ruled.

“In my view, the trial judge erred in principle through a failure to consider questions of proportionality and degree of success. As a result, the award of costs must be set aside.”

In reducing the prosecution costs Sisett now owes, the total financial penalty he faces from the bylaw offences is now $7,500.