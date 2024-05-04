Okanagan author writes rhyming book about wine grapes from around world

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan author, editor and writing coach has put a fun twist on learning everything there is to know about wine grapes.

Darcy Nybo, in collaboration with West Kelowna artist Tasha Campbell, has released Wine ABCs: A Fun Look at Wine Grapes from Around the World.

Photo: Contributed

The colourful rhyming book is for veteran and novice wine lovers everywhere. The book features 42 pages of whimsical illustrations with wine grapes from Auxerrois to Zinfandel and lots more in between.

Also included in the book are a map and a list of Canadian wine regions and sub-regions, a list of the most produced wines in B.C. and Ontario, and a pronunciation guide for those who aren’t sure how to pronounce wine grapes like Ehrenfelser, Gewürztraminer and Jubiläumsrebe.

Nybo, who is the editor of BC Wine Trails magazine, had wanted to write a wine-themed book for some time, and eventually the idea for Wine ABCs was born.

“I looked online and couldn’t find anything like it, so I created it,” Nybo said in a press release. “It was a slow start as I tried to find honest-to-goodness poets to help me write it. I wanted it to be rhyming and fun. I couldn’t convince anyone, so I slogged through it and wrote it myself.

“It took a few months, but eventually I found wine grapes for every letter of the alphabet, and thanks to my great beta readers, I created a fun rhyming book. From there, Tasha took over and created the great characters you see in the book.”

There is even a page for notes, should you want to take the book with you when you go wine tasting.

The book can be purchased at at Mosaic Books in Kelowna, The Gallery Winery in West Kelowna and online at Amazon worldwide.