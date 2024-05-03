JCI Kelowna co-ordinating business improvement conference in June

Photo: Contributed Jay Johnson, Linda Edgecombe and Mike Shaw.

The Kelowna chapter of Junior Chamber International is hosting a conference next month that will aim to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, professionals, and business enthusiasts.

JCI Kelowna’s Be Better Business Conference will take place at the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel and Suites on Friday, June 21.

The event will feature keynote speakers Jay Johnson, Linda Edgecombe, and Mike Shaw. Johnson is a behavioural specialist, Edgecombe is a leadership and change expert, and Shaw is a motivational speaker who preaches resilience and overcoming adversity.

Each speaker is celebrated for their impactful TED Talks and their proven track records in fostering growth and development for individuals and businesses alike.

“I am beyond excited to share these amazing keynote speakers and trainers with our community,” conference chairwoman Justina LeeStolz said in a press release. “Our goal is to offer curious professionals an education on behavioural intelligence and communication, tangible skills for overcoming adversity and actionable methods for integration of work and life in order to avoid burnout in this busy, hustle-culture society.”

The conference will feature presentations, interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to equip them with the tools, strategies and inspiration needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

From leadership and communication to integration and resilience, the conference will cover a wide range of topics essential for success in the business world.

More information about the Be Better Business Conference can be found here.