Kelowna's Dunnenzies beats Liquor Branch fine over DJ show

Photo: Dunnenzies

A Kelowna pizza restaurant avoided a significant fine after the owner successfully argued they hadn't operated outside of their food-primary liquor licence during a DJ show last October.

In a British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch decision last month, Branch delegate Nerys Poole ruled in favour of Dunnenzies Pizza Co., after two liquor inspectors showed up at the restaurant's Mission location on Oct. 14, 2023, during the “You Make Me Wanna” DJ show.

The restaurant has a food-primary liquor licence, which requires a licensee to ensure its service is focused on food. The Branch alleged the restaurant had operated outside its licence by focusing on entertainment and alcohol service, rather than food, during the event. The penalty this type of contravention ranges from a $7,000 to $11,000 fine.

The inspectors showed up at the restaurant at about 11:45 p.m. and stayed for about 10 minutes on the night of the show. The restaurant closed at midnight. They testified there were about 25 to 30 people in the restaurant and about six to 10 of them were dancing in front of a stage area.

After speaking with the inspectors, a bartender spoke with the DJ, who then asked those who'd been dancing to sit down while he played his last song.

The inspectors testified there was no food on the tables and patrons appeared to be drinking. But in his own testimony to the Liquor Branch, the bartender said they had already made their last call and staff had been cleaning off the tables, as they were closing in 15 minutes.

Data provided by the restaurant showed between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m., food sales were $2,770 and liquor sales were $1,397, but from 8 p.m. to midnight, food sales were $567.51 and liquor sales were $3,287.50.

While the inspectors said this showed the restaurant had shifted its focus from food to liquor as the night went on, Poole disagreed it was evidence of a contravention of the licence.

“If a restaurant stays open until midnight and patrons have eaten a meal earlier in the evening, I find that consumption of liquor is much more likely than consumption of food during the later hours,” Poole said.

“If there was evidence of no food being served, no kitchen staff on hand, no kitchen open, no menus being available, I would find that the financial records would support a conclusion that the restaurant has shifted to being more like a bar. I do not make that conclusion on the facts here.”

While one of the inspectors said it looked like drinks were still being served when they were speaking with the bartender, the bartender contended that he was the only person left working behind the bar at that point, so that would have been impossible.

Dunnenzies argued that at that point in the night, people who had eaten earlier in the night had stayed for the music.

Poole noted that “there is no prohibition on patrons continuing to consume liquor after they have finished a meal.”

“I accept the evidence of the liquor inspectors with respect to their observations of some glasses on the tables and a beer bottle or two, but I find that these observations do not establish that liquor was still being served,” Poole wrote in his judgment.

“I am not satisfied that the patrons waiting at or near the bar were waiting to be served liquor; it is possible they were waiting to pay their bills.”

Ultimately, Poole ruled the inspectors' evidence did not establish Dunnenzies had contravened its licence, and he declined to issue any penalty.

Dunnenzies did not have a “patron participation endorsement” on its licence, which is required when patrons are dancing or singing karaoke. But while Poole acknowledged that this put the restaurant in contravention of this particular part of the Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation, the Liquor Branch hadn't made that specific allegation against Dunnenzies, so no fine was issued.

Dunnenzies has since applied for a “patron participation endorsement.”