Kelowna Curling Club to host Slide with Pride event next month

Photo: Kelowna Curling Club

It's almost time to slide with pride at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Club general manager Jock Tyre has organized a curling bonspiel this summer aimed at inclusion on ice, inviting people of the LGBTQ+ community as well as others to try curling in a fun and inclusive environment.

"I was at an event in Thunder Bay and a friend was putting on a pride event there. We got talking and it made me realize we need to have a pride bonspiel in Kelowna," said Tyre. "It's going to be a fun and exclusive weekend for everybody involved. Everyone is invited."

With an 80s theme across the weekend of competitve, yet fun curling, people are encouraged to bring their hair broom, dress up and enjoy one of Canada's greatest sports on ice.

With more than 40 already people signed up in Kelowna's new Pride League, this event aims to grow the sport and welcome more and more people to check out curling with pride.

The weekend bonspiel takes place on the weekend of June 28 and costs $480 per team. This gets your team two dinners, two lunches and a healthy amount of curling.

A band will be in the building Saturday night, so bring your 80s best and expect to dance the night away following all the curling action.

This event is for all people of all ages 14 and up and you can call 250-762-3112 to sign up.

Openly gay curler Bruce Mouat of Scotland is expected to take part in the weekend bonspiel.