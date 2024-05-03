BC Cancer to open its doors for career fair with students

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Nobody wants cancer, but the people that work at Kelowna's BC Cancer Centre love what they do.

BC Cancer will be opening its doors on Saturday to the public, inviting more than 120 secondary students and post secondary students to the building to learn more about all the different career positions in healthcare.

BC Cancer Kelowna's director of clinical operations Mike Darud says the healthcare system simply can't keep up with the demand for new workers.

Another driving factor for the job fair is the fact that many students are unaware of the number of jobs available through BC Cancer, with at least 15 different options to choose from.

“I think a lot of people always think of hospitals or a cancer centre as a place for only doctors and nurses, but there are a whole bunch of other professions that work here," said Darud.

"A big part of our work here is around radiation therapy and so there’s a whole profession called radiation therapist and so many people aren’t even aware that this is a profession. We also have councillors, dietitians, dentists, dental hygienists on staff, pharmacists, pharmacist technicians and a ton of clerical staff like clerks and secretaries.”

All different positions at BC Cancer will be well represented up front and centre on Saturday as people are welcome to drop by, ask questions, talk to the staff and get a tour of the building.

With an eye for smart, driven, passionate and enthusiastic students, Darud believes there is many different careers at BC Cancer Kelowna for the right candidates.

“Cancer care is growing. As our population ages, more people end up with cancer. We actually have a pretty good track record of people surviving their cancer but they often need follow up care. The whole population growth now has more demand for our healthcare providers," Darud said.

The BC Cancer Kelowna Career Fair is happening on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.