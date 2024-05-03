Motorcycle Ride for Dad donates $80K to Kelowna cancer research in advance of 15th event

Members of Motorcycle Ride for Dad are celebrating 15 years of spreading prostate cancer awareness and fundraising in the Okanagan next month with their annual ride and campaign.



On Friday, the group stopped by the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna to hand off a cheque of $80,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation, where the funds will be used to advance cancer research in Kelowna.



“A minimum of 70 per cent of our fundraising annually goes towards research, headed by our cancer people and Dr. Crook here from the research facility," said cancer survivor Bob Charron, the chair for the Okanagan chapter for Motorcycle Ride For Dad.

"We are very pleased to present an $80,000 cheque, this is the result of the funds we have raised in 2023."

The 15th anniversary ride will take place June 9.



"We will be starting again at the Kelowna banners and riding through the South Okanagan raising awareness with people riding motorcycles and making a little bit of noise and, of course, right now the drive is to raise pledges.”



Surviving prostate cancer himself and losing both his dad and brother to that same cancer, Charron tells Castanet everyone involved in the campaign has a story and that it’s crucial for men to step up and get checked.



“We have seen in the last two years, an uptick in men finally realizing to get the PSA blood test done. It’s less invasive than the old way and it is more accurate," said Charron.

According to the group, they held a big radio campaign this year and since then have noticed more and more people coming up and telling them they've been tested.

That push for testing must continue if cancer research is to have a lasting impact that it can.

"The bad side of it is, more and more men are being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that’s only because before we touched barely 20 percent of the men in 40 plus,” said Charron.



Professor of radiation oncology Juanita Crook believes brachytherapy treatment wouldn’t be possible in Kelowna if it wasn’t for the Motorcycle Ride for Dad campaign and the $1.1 million they’ve raised since inception.

Seeing the results has her encouraging doctors and patients to be more open to testing.



“I wish there were more and I wish the family doctors would get the message because even when a very aggressive prostate cancer is detected early, it can be cured," said Cook.

"Whereas when it is detected too late, then you have millions of dollars of very expensive treatments and the treatments are advancing and we can prolong their life, but we can’t cure it when it’s too late."



The Okanagan Ride for Dad will be riding throughout the Central and South Okanagan starting at 10 a.m. on June 9. People are encouraged to donate by checking out the website and filling out a pledge form.

Men over 40 should contact their family doctor to ask for a PSA test.