Bird on a wire knocks out power to 3,300 in Lake Country

Photo: BC Hydro Power was out to more than 3,300 customers in the Lake Country Friday.

The birds are at it again in Lake Country.

BC Hydro says a bird contacting its wires has caused a power outage affecting 3,338 customers in an area stretching from west of Broadwater Road.

The outage was reported at 10:15 a.m. It affects homes and businesses on the west side of Lake Country, Okanagan Centre, Pixie Beach, Carrs Landing and areas along Westside Road.

BC Hydro says a crew has been dispatched and is due to arrive at the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Last week, crews successfully moved an Osprey nest off power lines in the Sheldon Road and Cornwall Road area. Nesting birds have been an ongoing cause of spring power outages in Lake Country for several years.