Search for missing senior resumes in backcountry this weekend

Photo: COSAR

Search crews are returning to the backcountry east of Lake Country this weekend to continue their search for a missing 79-year-old Kelowna man.

Allan Francescutti has been missing since April 16, and his truck was located near Doreen Lake on April 24. This has prompted a massive search in the area over the last week, with search crews coming in from across the province to assist Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

After the search was paused earlier this week, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says Friday morning that search and rescue crews will be returning to the area this weekend to continue the search on foot.

Police are now asking for assistance in their search from anyone who has trail cameras in the Dee Lake and Doreen Lake area.

“We know hunters sometimes have cameras located on the trails in that area and we are hopeful one of them caught Mr. Francescutti,” says Kelowna RCMP missing persons coordinator Const. Brigitte Fodell.

On Wednesday, COSAR posted to Facebook to thank the staff at Dee Lake Resort for providing search crews with a cabin, lake access and hospitality.