UBC Land Trust looking at parking alternatives for downtown campus project

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

UBC is looking for parking alternatives around its downtown campus project after altering the design of the 43-storey building.

The project developer, UBC Land Trust, made the decision to go from a four-storey underground parkade to a two-storey parkade after several adjacent buildings were deemed uninhabitable due to the excavation.

City planning director Ryan Smith confirmed a new development permit was issued to UBC Land Trust due to the parkade design change.

Since the actual look of the building remained unchanged, planning director Ryan Smith says staff was able to simply issue a revised permit without going to council.

“So, we did issue it,” say Smith.

“The parking has been reduced and that reduction is secured with a cash-in-lieu payment to the city.

“But, it is likely UBC will replace the parking on adjacent sites they own.”

UBC owns the school district property to the north which could be used for surface parking for the campus.

It could also look at purchasing other sites in the area for similar purposes.

“We are holding a bond that if they can’t find a solution, we would cash that bond which goes into the city fund for other parking opportunities.”

Three buildings around the project site have been deemed uninhabitable including the Hadgraft-Wilson building which resulted in the evacuation of tenants a month ago.

Those tenants have since been relocated to a residential building at Okanagan College.

The Kelowna Legion building and Okanagan coLab were also deemed uninhabitable.

UBCO officials did not respond to a request for comment.