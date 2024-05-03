Jim Cuddy to bring tour to Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: JimCuddy.com

Canadian singer and songwriter Jim Cuddy has announced a Kelowna tour stop later this year.

The lead singer of Blue Rodeo will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 10 in support of his latest solo album releasing next month All The World Fades Away.

This new album sees the legendary songwriter making the most of a rare abundance of time to reflect, tinker, and create, drawing from his decades of experiences with an eye for appreciating the journey life has given him.

"You sort of enter a dream state when you begin writing," said Cuddy.

"And I’ve begun to wonder why some images have stayed with me over the years and others haven’t. So yes, this album is about looking back. However, I tried to make sure the record is affirming of life as it is now, reflecting how much I like where I’m at today."

Twelve different tracks fill his latest album of work, with one of the standouts being Learn to Live Alone.

“If I were to look at the evolution of my very long relationship with my wife, we have spent a lot of time apart. Independence has become one of the foundational pieces of our relationship, and it has shaped the way we live. When I see other couples that do everything together, I can’t help but wonder how that’s possible.”

Running from June up into December, Cuddy will make his way through Canada, starting in Vineland, Ontario on June 15 and will be wrapping up in Brandtford on Dec. 1 after making stops from Western Canada.

Presale tickets can be secured through the Jim Cuddy website.