Man taken to hospital, fire heavily damages mobile home on Watson Road

Photo: Lisa Skelton Smoke from a fire in a mobile home on Watson Road rises behind a home in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood early Friday morning.

One person was taken to Kelowna General Hospital from the scene of a structure fire in the Glenmore community early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. firefighters arrived in the 1800 block of Watson Road to find a fully involved fire in a mobile home with an addition. Crews were able to bring the blaze under control quickly and confine it to the original building, but the mobile home was heavily damaged.

The man who lived in the home was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

In all, 19 members of the Kelowna Fire Department responded with equipment including four engines, a rescue unit, a command unit and a safety unit. RCMP, BCEHS and FortisBC also assisted at the scene.

KFD is reminding the public to ensure they have working fire alarms because they do save lives.