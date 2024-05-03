Approvals granted for dredging of Oyama canal

Photo: Oyama Canal FAR Management Society Oyama Canal

A local non-profit has received provincial approval to dredge the Oyama canal.

The Oyama Canal FAR Management Society announced this week the provincial government has signed off on the project after years of regulatory work.

Society president and co-founder Andrew Spear says they are now turning to fundraising efforts and need to bring in $80,000 to pay for the project.

“We have a number of great local businesses that are working with us to try and help us with crowdfunding,” he said. “But this definitely is going to come from the community, it's not going to come from the government paying for this.”

The canal joining Wood and Kalamalka lakes was last dredged 25 years ago, said Spear, but getting government funding since then has been impossible.

The amount of silt that has gathered in the canal makes passage by boat a challenge and create dangers for youth who jump off the bridge that crosses over it.

While no level of government is coming to the table with funding, Spear is optimistic that the public will support the dredging.

“It's excellent for boaters, it's excellent for the fire department to get their safety vessels through. Everybody benefits from this, but it's going to take a village, as they say, to make it happen.”

Despite the large fundraising goal, Spear hopes they can reach it and get to work in a month.

You can donate to the project here.