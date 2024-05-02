Annual Smile Cookie campaign raises money for healthy children's snacks

Photo: Contributed

Last year the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign helped provide more than 435,000 healthy snacks to YMCA child care participants in the southern Interior.

This year the goal is even higher.

Every cent of Smile Cookies sales in Kelowna and West Kelowna this week will support the YMCA of Southern Interior BC Healthy Snacks program. The campaign started on Monday and will wrap up on Sunday.

“With soaring food costs, more and more families are struggling to afford nutritious food and an increasing number of children are coming to us hungry,” YMCA marketing and philanthropy vice-president Tammie Watson said in a press release.

“Funds raised through the Smile Cookie campaign help us ensure all children in our care receive daily healthy snacks to help them grow and thrive.”

Last year’s campaign raised a dollar amount of $59,908, which allowed for the purchase of 437,570 healthy snacks.

“Communities coming together during these difficult times is more important than ever,” said Angelo and Dawn Fiacco, who own the Tim Hortons in West Kelowna’s Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

“Our team members are excited to continue working with our local charity partner, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, to raise as much as possible to support their child care programs.”

You can even order your Smile Cookies here.