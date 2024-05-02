What roads will Kelowna be repaving this year?

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna’s annual road renewal program is now rolling.

The municipality said Thursday that this year crews will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres.

“This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists,” the city said in a statement.

Approximately $5 million will be invested in pavement management, with work expected to be complete by September 30, 2024.

Areas chosen for 2024 include Burtch Road, Richter Street, and Bernard Avenue with all projects listed below.