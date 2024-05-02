Kelowna council expected to finalize its 2024 budget Monday

Photo: Castanet/file

Kelowna city council will be asked to adopt the city’s 2024 budget when it meets Monday afternoon.

The budget includes a tax demand of $191.2 million, approximately 25 percent of the city’s overall operating and capital spending for the year.

That works out to an increase of 4.72 percent over 2023, down slightly from the 4.75 percent approved by council when it adopted the provisional budget in December.

This is also the first budget being adopted under a service-based budgeting model.

“Service-based budgeting ensures that budget allocations directly support our city’s goals and objectives,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

“By linking resources to specific services or outcomes, it becomes easier to track progress and evaluate the effectiveness of spending. It also promotes transparency in budgeting decisions and allows for greater flexibility to reallocate resources based on changing priorities or emerging needs.”

The final budget includes provisions for 16 new RCMP members, six bylaw positions and six firefighters. A number of those positions are being funded directly from the one percent public safety levy.

The budget includes $20.2 million in transportation infrastructure, $28.2 million in park improvements and $9 million to tackle wildfire and flood mitigation.

The budget means a $112 property tax increase based on the average value of a single-detached home.

Council will also set the tax rate on Monday.