City of Kelowna encourages people to GoByBike during the first week of June

Photo: City of Vernon

Jump on your bike and pedal yourself around town for GoByBike Week next month.

The City of Kelowna is encouraging Central Okanagan residents to gear up for another season of GoByBike Week, which is a province-wide initiative that gets people to choose cycling over driving.

People can also scooter, rollerblade, skateboard, or use any other type of transportation that does not require a motor.

From June 3 to 9, explore Kelowna by bike or alternative wheels, create a free account now at gobybikebc.ca to register and log the number of kilometres you bike each day.

“Kelowna has approximately 400 kilometres of on-street bike lanes and off-street multi-use paths and trails. Biking is a fun way to get outdoors and stay active, it’s also an affordable transportation option that can help you save money," said Suzanne Therrien, transportation planner for the City of Kelowna.

More information about the events and prizes will be posted on the Kelowna and Central Okanagan GoByBike Week community page in the coming weeks.