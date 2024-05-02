Big White and other resorts make record-setting donations to small ski resort fund

Photo: Big White

Nearly $40,000 has been raised to help many small ski resorts across Western Canada.

Earlier this week, Big White Ski Resort donated $5,000 to the Canada West Ski Areas Association's Small Ski Areas Fund, an initiative to assist smaller ski areas across the region.

Alongside large donations from Lake Louise Ski Resort, Sunshine Ski Resort, Whistler Blackcomb, and many other individual donations, a record-setting $38,000 was raised for the fund.

“The funds raised this year will have a profound impact, providing numerous small community and family-operated ski areas with the opportunity to enhance their Safety and Risk Management practices, further their education, including industry certification and training for new instructors, and actively participate in CWSAA functions and events," Big White vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said in a statement.

“We are proud to play a part in elevating the capabilities of our fellow-family ski areas through this fund.”

The Small Ski Areas fund can be used by ski areas with annual visits of less than 20,000 people.